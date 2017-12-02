- Advertisement -

Residents of Warri, Effurun and other neighbouring towns of Delta State on Saturday began panic buying of petroleum products particularly PMS over threat by members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association to shut down all the fuel depots across the state.

The threat to embark on a strike followed the postponement of the state IPMAN election scheduled for last Friday but was called off by the state government alleging security reasons.

IPMAN members who had a peaceful protest in Asaba, the state capital, on Friday threatened to withdraw its activities if the election of the body was not conducted before Monday.

The protesters who were angry over the postponement of the election said there was no reason to postpone the exercise after the state government moved the exercise to Asaba for security reasons, stressing that they would resist any plot to extend the tenure of the present executive which had since elapsed.

A leader of the protesting IPMAN members, Chief John Kejeocha of KJ Petroleum, told newsmen that the tenure of the Exco led by Comrade Benjamin Omoefe aka Ben Jones ended since last month and members were mobilised for the election only to be told that the election had been postponed.