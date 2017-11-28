- Advertisement -

The Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Retail Limited, Mr Yemi Adetunji, says the market shares of the company has grown to 14 per cent in 2016.

Adetunji disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja while briefing newsmen on plans to inaugurate a new Ultra Mega Station along the Shagamu Express way.

He added that the company would utilise the 50 retail stations across the country to further grow the market shares.

He said the Launch of the mega station on Thursday Nov. 30, is part of the corporation’s effort to ensure steady and availability of product supply in the country especially during the yuletide season.

According to him, the station will have 22 nozzles, with current designs of international standard.

“The Mega station will be launched on Nov. 30th and it has the state of art facilities, with shops and bank facilities to ensure a complete service.

“The service will be for both car and human needs and it will work for 24 hours every day,’’ he said

He noted that two other Mega stations of such standards would soon come up in Port Harcourt and Yenegoa.

He added the one in Port Harcourt would start test running before the end of the year while the one of Yenegoa is expected to take off by first quarter of 2018.

He said that one of the major focus of the company was to make it a complete marketing company

He added that the NNPC retail would continue to support all efforts to ensure the country achieve the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) projection of 2.3% Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for Nigeria in 2018.

“This Administration has worked hard to put Nigeria back on the part of growth, NNPC will continue to support all these efforts,’’ he said.

He said the major focus areas of the NNPC Retail would be on the New Business model and gas development of the Corporation championed by the Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru.

“We will focus much on growth in the white products that is the Premium Motor Spirit, DPK and others,’’ he said

Commenting on accusation that some of the affiliate stations were under dispensing, he said that NNPC had zero tolerance for under dispensing.

Adetunji said that one of the major focus of the company was to ensure that customers get value for their Money.

“We have Zero tolerance for under dispensing, we ensure that our policy is maintained and we have control unit which we have boosted to make sure that we check this evil behavior.

“We have a brand quality that we have continued to maintain in last 15 years, we cannot allow such to be destroyed,’’ he said

“We have many cases in Court and we hope that some of them will be well resolved but we sanction those who we found wanting according to our policy,’’ He said.