Mr Chisom Nwangwu, Managing Director of Sebrud Consortiums, an indigenous Meter Manufacturing Company, says the prepaid meter producers in Nigeria were not to be blamed for the shortage of the product for electricity consumers in Nigeria.

Nigerians have continued to decry the inability of Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOS) to provide enough prepaid electricity meters for consumers.

Nwangwu told NAN on Tuesday in Awaka that prepaid meter producers should not be blamed for the inability of the distribution companies to meet electricity consumer demands in Nigeria.

He said that the prepaid meter manufacturing firms had the capacity to meet the demands for the product.

He said that the Awka-based firm with its 400, 000 installed capacity was ready to work with the 11 electricity distribution companies in Nigeria to help to realise the Federal Government’s objective of having all customers metered.

“Capacity is not the problem, we are producing and the products are there, we have the capacity to supply whatever is demanded by the distribution companies.

“All that is needed is for them to contact us and place orders and they will get the meters, we are ready to work with the 11 electricity distribution companies,’’ he said.

Nwangwu assured Nigerians that the products were of international standard having been approved by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and certified by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

According to him, the meters are of high quality and they have passed the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) test of SON.

“They are 100 per cent quality assured with 10-year warranty period, our customer service department is effective,’’ he said.