Ikeja Electric Plc has emerged as the first company in the power sector to be conferred with the ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001 International Certification, as a mark of its commitment to safety, and quality management of materials and resources.

Speaking on the certification, the Chief Executive Officer Ikeja Electric, Anthony Youdeowei, explained that with this achievement, Ikeja Electric Plc has become the first and only company in the power sector to receive this highly-prized certification, stressing that it was an attestation to the company’s dedication and passion for sustainable safety culture and excellence.

He said with the ISO 9001 certification, the company was also the first electricity distribution company to set up Business Improvement Models with customer focus in Nigeria, in line with international best practices.

He attributed the achievement of the company’s in this respect to the new innovations on safety compliance permit, Safety Code (10 Commandments) just like the lifesaving rules, Reward system for safety Compliance, Top management commitment and involvement in safety activities, Training and the use of quality materials at all time in its daily operations especially the maintenance and replacement of obsolete electrical items in the system.

“The new innovations which we have put in place has enabled the company win various awards including Best HSE Practicing Company, Power and Utility at 9jaSafe Hall of Fame Award – 2015; Best Health and Safety Initiatives in Nigeria at the Nigerian Risk Award – 2016; Merit Award for Outstanding Commitment to Health, Safety & Environment at 9jaSafe Hall of Fame Award – 2016, Health & Safety recognition Award by the Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISE) – 2016” he said.

Anthony said as a responsible organization, the safety standard and training is not limited to IE staff but to customers and other stakeholders, especially the Licensed Electrical Contractors Association of Nigeria, who are certified to carry out installations of electrical items in various communities especially the wiring of buildings, to ensure compliance with safety standard and also to assist in reminding IE customers of some basic guidelines that will help save lives at all time.

According to him, the company has partnered with many reputable companies to ensure adequate training for most workers in the company, in ensuring ISO safety standard as it will assist to prevent accident during their daily operations.