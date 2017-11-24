- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Kebbi State Government to build an 84 million-litres per annum capacity ethanol fuel factory.

This was disclosed, Thursday, via a statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Ndu Ughamadu, published on the corporation’s website.

The MoU was signed at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Thursday, the statement adds.

According to the statement, the agreement is aimed at transforming the corporation into an integrated energy company as it would commence the practical implementation of the NNPC Fuel-Ethanol Projects in Kalgo and Koko Besse local government areas of Kebbi State.

NNPC’S Group Managing Director, Baru Maikanti, was quoted as saying the occasion was a milestone in the drive by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to diversify the economy.

Mr. Baru said that the sugarcane and cassava-fuel ethanol project in Kebbi state would involve the development of 20,000 hectares of an integrated plantation and plant complex.

“Let me use this opportunity to convey my sincere appreciation to the Government of Kebbi State on her interest to partner NNPC in achieving the Federal Government’s mandate on automotive biofuels production in Nigeria. Today is a watershed in the life of Kebbi State prime position as the food basket and feeder of the nation. The MoU today will move you to the next level of not just a feeder of the nation, but one which also provides fuel for the nation. We hope that very soon, you will invite President Muhammadu Buhari for the ground-breaking of the project”, he was quoted as saying.

The NNPC boss also listed some benefits of the project.

This included, ”creation of rural wealth, generation of a million direct and indirect jobs, co-generation of about 64 megawatts of bio-electricity to power the plant, lighting up the surrounding communities, effecting reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions, production of refined sugar and industrial starch as well as production of animal feeds.”

The GMD also said the potentials for biofuels in Nigeria and for export were enormous adding that the NNPC was willing to offer an opportunity for investment in the project by citizens of the state.

The Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Bagudu, who led a delegation representing every part of the state, congratulated the President and the GMD for the vision.

Mr. Bagudu also quoted as expressing gratitude noting that his state was thankful for the opportunity to partner with the NNPC on the biofuels project.

“The GMD and top management of the NNPC, we in Kebbi State will do our utmost best to make sure that the objective of the biofuel project is realised”, the statement quoted Mr. Bagudu as saying.