In a bid to reduce boat accidents in Nigeria, Total upstream weekend commenced training of boat operators in Nigeria, emphasizing on safety and briefing of passengers before boarding vessels.

Speaking at the training programme held in Lagos, Deputy Managing Director of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Mr. Ahmadu-Kida Musa, said that the objective is to reduce the cases of boat accidents on the nation’s waterways.

Musa who was represented by the General Manager Corporate Social Responsibility, CRS, Dr. Nkoyo Attah, said that Total decided to implement the marine awareness campaign with a view to enlightening boat operators by providing them with appropriate safety information, rules, and skills to enable them to navigate the inland waterways in a safer manner.

He said, “The campaign focuses on safety which is our core value to us at Total, but it is also a demonstration of our commitment to promoting safety best practices, environmental protection, business ethics and corporate social responsibility everywhere we work.

“In the course of doing business, Total has deliberately fashioned out some initiatives which are aimed at giving back to the Nigerian society and this maritime awareness campaign is one of such initiatives”.

In his representation, the guest speaker, Mr. Felix Nlerum, a safety consultant disclosed that 80 percent of boat accidents are caused by human error adding that most times these accident were avoidable.

Nlerum also disclosed that most of these accidents were alcohol-related noting that it was illegal to operate a boat under the influence of such drinks

Nlerum advised boat operators to always carry a briefing session before embarking on a voyage.

He said that not all life jackets are suited for movement through the waterways noting that most times passengers traveling by water wear the wrong life jackets.

The safety expert advised operators to maintain a safe speed (the speed that can be controlled at any time).