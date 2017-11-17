- Advertisement -

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it is re-strategising for better and effective service delivery to customers in the South East.

Its Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Eze, made the promise at the company’s Customers’ Forum held in Owerri on Thursday.

He said the company had set up a Customers Call Centre and a Feeder Management Concept which would operate 24 hours to monitor activities of staff to ensure efficient service delivery.

He said the purpose was to make the EEDD staff more responsible and accountable in rendering services to members of the public.

Eze said the EEDC customers were expected to make use of the centres and report excesses and misconduct of the staff for proper sanction.

He said that electricity meter was free, adding that the company was updating its data on meter to translate them into a working document.

He called for patience of customers.

Eze said the aim of the forum was for the EEDC officials to rub minds with the customers for better service in power distribution.

Mr Francis Iwu, the Head, Health, Safety and Environment of EEDC, enlightened the customers on the need to avoid indiscriminate power connection and mounting of bill boards on feeder pillars for the safety of their lives and EEDC equipment.

He advised customers to always consult the EEDC staff on issues of electrical faults, reconnection of lines and other services.

Mr Frank Ejiofor, EEDC Head of Security, who addressed the participants on Security and the Environment issues, complained about vandalism of the company’s infrastructure.

He said the repair and replacement of transformers were costly and urged consumers to ensure that transformers and other EEDC equipment were adequately protected.

Ejiofor advised consumers to also guide against corruption by not giving money to the EEDC staff while on official duty as well as refer all issues of billing to the appropriate authority, rather than bribing staff.

Mr Barnabas Azuwike, the Deputy General Manager, Consumer Education and Enlightenment of Nigeria Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), said the forum was in line with the commission’s directive to the company.

“NERC asked for regular customer forum where the customer of the EEDC would express their feelings about the service delivery of the distribution company.

“On the other hand, the distribution company is expected to enlighten the customers on their rights and obligations to the company for proper service delivery,” he said.

Azuwike identified the challenges facing electricity supply in the country to include inadequate power generation and obsolete infrastructure which needed upgrading.

He said that though power generation and distribution were now privatised, the Federal Government was doing all that were necessary to ensure regular supply of electricity to members of the public.

Some of the customers had complained of lack of power supply for one to six years while the company was always insisting on payment of bills.

The customers also complained of estimated bills, lack of metering system and inadequate supply of power in their various communities and houses.

Mr Emma Kanu, a resident of Irette in Owerri West, complained of inaccessibility of meter, saying that a free but inaccessible meter would have no meaning.

Mr Alex Nnodim, another customer’ complained of the power sharing system of the EEDC which had made consumers to have light for only half of the month, but the company would insist on payment of full bill.

Mr Magnus Ibe, however, commended the EEDC for the provision of a 500 KVA transformer to their area in Orji, Owerri North, which suffered lack of power supply for six years.

Ibe also urged the company to look into the issue of estimated bills being given to customers.