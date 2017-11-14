- Advertisement -

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the contracting of vessels by International Oil and Gas companies.

The investigation according to it, is to determine if the processes complied with the provisions of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act of 2010.

The decision sequels a motion by Hon. Daniel Reyenieju in which explained that the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act (NOGICD), 2010 was enacted to ensure measurable growth of Nigerian content in the oil and gas exploitation processes.

Reyeneiju noted that section 12 of the Act provides that first consideration be given to Nigerian companies in the evaluation of bids for goods and services required for projects by oil and gas companies.

- Advertisement -

He added that Section 15 of the Act requires all Operators and Alliance Partners to give full and fair opportunity to indigenous contractors and companies in the award of contracts.

Lamenting that indigenous companies had spent money to procure vessels which were now lying fallow at the Ports as the IOCs and multi-national companies refused to engage their services, the lawmaker posited that IOCs would rather engage the services of foreign vessels that were not flying the Nigerian flag and sometimes working through Nigerian companies as decoy.

Reyeneiju therefore called for an end to the flagrant violation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010 by International Oil and Gas Companies.

In adopting the motion the House mandated its Committee on Local Content to ensure the investigation goes back to 2010 and report back its findings within four weeks.