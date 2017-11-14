- Advertisement -

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said it will continue to make petroleum products available in every part of the country to avoid scarcity and save Nigerians from unwarranted suffering.

Disclosing this at the just concluded Lagos international trade fair, the General Managing Director, NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who was represented by the General Manager, External Relations, Mr. Samson Makoji, said the corporation has conceived and currently implementing various projects to enhance the utilization and monetization of natural gas and promote and promote energy security for Nigerian economy.

“As a technology driven organization, and to actualize our core vision, all internal processes of the NNPC are currently world class. We have stepped up purposeful engagement with key stakeholders and periodic reports of the corporations activities are published and presented in the public domain to promote transparency and accountability” he said.

- Advertisement -

The president of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Chief Nike Akande, noted that the oil and gas sector has remained the highest revenue source for the Nigerian economy.

“Despite the drive for diversification of our economy, the oil and gas sector remains a critical sector that requires the utmost attention of the government even as we work to enhance the earning capacity of the non-oil sector.

‘’Let me therefore use this opportunity to reiterate our call on government to wield the needed political will to ensure the passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), without any further delays. We believe the PIGB will create a conducive regulatory environment that would open up the sector to both local and foreign investors for competitive growth and development in line with international best practices.’’