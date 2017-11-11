- Advertisement -

The Managing Director of 4Power Consortium Limited, Mr. Matthew Edevbie, has said that the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company will distribute 150,000 meters to its existing consumers.

He stated that the PHEDC was partnering the Akwa Ibom State Government on the state’s metering project.

Edevbie noted that the major component of the project was metering of customers and providing electricity for consumers.

The 4Power Consortium MD spoke on Friday at the inauguration of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission Forum office in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

Edevbie noted that the company had collated customers’ complaints in order to improve its services to consumers.

He said, “Three clear reasons representing 80 per cent of their grievances include billing on estimation; over billing, and meter-related issues.

“The project will result in the deployment of 150,000 meters to serve the needs of the existing customers, with a population of 110,927 and other unmetered electricity consumers within the state.”

Lamenting on cases of electricity theft and debts, Edevbie added that his organisation was losing an average of N3bn annually to electricity theft.