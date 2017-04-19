Fed govt signs off on 120MW solar portfolio

Advertisement

The Federal Government has signed off on two put/call option agreements (PCOA) with solar developers Afrinegia Nigeria Limited and CT Cosmos Nigeria Limited.

The agreement will see Afrinegia Nigeria Limited develop a 50MW PV project, while CT Cosmos will develop a 70MW installation.

Nigeria’s Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, signed on behalf o0f Nigeria.

The signings, coordinated by the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), are expected to help finalise a power-purchase agreement that the federal government signed with 14 PV developers during the summer of 2016.

According to Fashola, “Sometimes when the weather gets stormy and cloudy, like it has been a few months back, some of the first people to go are the moving investors as they look for calmer weather. It is the persistence and perseverance and the indomitable spirit of Nigerians who have invested in Nigeria that will help to support the efforts that the President and Vice President and the Nigerian Government are making to rebuild the Nigeria that we want to see”.

“It sits very well with our Ministry’s [plan] to deliver 30% of our total energy capacity through renewables by 2030. So it has ticked all of the right boxes; what remains now is to tick the final box to get power to people’s’ homes”.