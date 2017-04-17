Eko DISCO committed to meter roll-out, network intensification

Advertisement

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) said it is committed to its meter roll-out and network intensification programme.

The Chief Operations Officer, Mr. Sam Nwaire, who stated this during a town hall meeting with customers of the company under Lekki District, also said that all unmetered customers of the company would be reached within the stipulated time.

He explained that since the cost involved was so huge, it was not possible for all customers to be metered at the same time.

Nwaire who stood in for the Managing Director urged those yet to be reached in the meter roll-out plan to exercise patience as no customer would be left out in the end.

Responding to a complaint by one of the participants at the town hall meeting that the use of estimated billing for unmetered customers does not correspond with the volume of energy supplied, Nwaire said the company has an established billing methodology approved by the industry regulator for billing unmetered customers.

This, he said, was usually based on a number of factors which include the customer’s consumption pattern over time and availability of power supply within the particular month for which the customer was billed.

Speaking further, the EKDC Chief said that in order to ensure a just and fair assessment of customers’ consumption, the company has embarked on an energy audit and customer enumeration programme aimed at ascertaining true energy consumption of all customers with or without meters.

The programme, he said, would also lead to the detection of those that have been engaging in energy theft in one way or the other. He then appealed to all customers of the company to co-operate with the company for the success of the programme as it would be of mutual benefit to both the customers and the company as well.

While commending EKEDC for the appreciable improvement in power supply in Lekki axis in recent time, a participant who represented Infinity Estate, Lekki, Taiwo Owosho, advised the company to pursue the meter roll-out plan with seriousness so as to secure the confidence of the customers in the company’s integrity.