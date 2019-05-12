<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two hundred and eighty thousand meters have been brought for electricity Consumers in Niger state through the Meter Access Provider (MAP).

At the launch of the MAP program in Minna, the Managing Director, Turbo Energy, Engineer Daniel Obemure said that 280,000 residents in the state would benefit from the metering program.

He assured that the meter will deliver quick, quantitative and efficient service in the state “We have chosen one of the best meters for the state. Our meter is reliable and guarantees 99.9% reading and billing accuracy”.

In his address, the Niger state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso said the state will argument the payment of the meter for low income earners.

Ketso who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Sadeek Balarabe, urged all residents to purchase the Prepaid meter so as to put an end to estimated billings in the state.

The Managing Director AEDC, Engineer Ernest Mupwaya, said over 900,000 customers have been scheduled for metering in AEDC operation areas.

He added that the project is expected to last 36 months.