Kerosene hike: Makurdi residents take to charcoal, firewood

Most Makurdi residents have resorted to the use of charcoal and firewood as alternative sources of cooking following the hike in the price of Kerosene in the state.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Saturday revealed that a liter of Kerosene which cost N150 previously now cost N250 in petrol stations.

The check revealed that kerosene cost between N300 and N350 per lire in the black market depending on the hawker and location.

A cross section of the residents said they resorted to alternative cooking sources to survive the hardship.

They said it was comparatively cheaper to buy charcoal and firewood than to use Kerosene for cooking.

Mrs Julie Ameh, said the hike in kerosene was the main reason she resorted to charcoal for cooking.

“Things are generally hard these days and we are struggling to make ends meet, therefore, it is no longer possible to continue using some products whose prices are becoming unaffordable.

“There are better alternatives to Kerosene so why bother yourselves with the high costs; just a N100 worth of charcoal is enough to cook a meal for three of us in the house.”

Another housewife, Kwaghtser Changba, said she prefers firewood because of its long lasting effect.

” If I buy N300 firewood, it will last for three days while a liter of Kerosene can hardly cook two meals in a day.”

Others said they fetched firewood from the farms to save cost.