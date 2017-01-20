Modular refineries, panacea to fuel importation – IPMAN scribe

Advertisement

Alhaji Danladi Pasali, National Secretary, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Friday said that modular refineries would put a stop to continued fuel importation in the country.

Pasali said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja while suggesting ways out of fuel scarcity in Nigeria.

He said that Public-Private Partnership was imperative for adequate refining as well as distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Even if all the refineries in Nigeria are refining to full capacity, there will still be fuel shortage because demand is so high.

“So government will always import, unless there are modular refineries owned by individuals, then fuel would be surplus,’’ Pasali said.

Advertisement

The IPMAN scribe called for total decentralisation of refineries with the collaboration of the private sector for guaranteed petroleum accessibility.

He urged the Federal Government to support efforts made to liberalise the petroleum sector for a stable petrol-economy.

Pasali, who applauded the approval of 44.5 dollar per barrel of crudeas benchmark for the implementation of the 2017 Budget, said that it was a welcome development.

According to him, the proceeds raised from the crude can now be positively injected into building of modular refineries in partnership with the private sector.

NAN reports that the Senate had on Wednesday approved 44.5 dollar per barrel of crude and production of 2.2 million barrels a day in the 2017-2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP).