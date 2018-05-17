At least 198 Kaduna State indigenes have benefited from scholarship programmes initiated by the Texaco Nigeria Outer Self, a Chevron Company, between 2013 and 2017.

The programme, which is part of the oil company’s corporate social responsibilities to Nigerian communities is under its Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarship instituted for Nigeria higher institutions.

The Director Texaco Nigeria Outer Self, (a Chevron Company), Mr. Richard Kennedy, disclosed this in Kaduna at the handing over of a Hybrid e-Library donated to Rimi College, Kaduna on Tuesday.

Mr Kennedy, who was represented by Mr. Michael Kabi, Manager, Policy, Government/Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, said the project was aimed at improving the availability and affordability of qualitative education to Nigerians.

“Today’s event represents the resolve of the OML132 partners in improving the availability and affordability of qualitative education to Nigerians. The Hybrid Library, which we are about to hand over, is expected to have a huge impact on teachers and students because it will provide them up-to-date equipment for teaching and learning in the school.

“We have several projects across the country that are either ongoing. The projects, mainly libraries, constitute an aspect of the strategic interventional plan of the OML 132 partners in promoting a better life for Nigerians

“Since 2012, we have built, furnished, equipped and handed over 10 hybrid libraries to different states of the federation.

“It is noteworthy to note that Chevron has also, through its Agbami asset, implemented Agbami Medical and Engineering Professional Scholarships (AMEPS). This is merit-based scheme which commenced in 2009, and is administered by Texaco Nigeria Outer Self on behalf of its parties in Agbami field-Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Famfa Oil Limited, Statoil Nigeria Limited, Petroleo Brasileiro Nigeria Limited.

“Ninety-six Kaduna State indigenes have benefitted from the Agbami scholarship programme since 2013. Also, 102 indigenes of the state have been enjoying the NNPC/Chevron Joint Venture scholarships from 2014 to 2017” he said.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Education, Ja’afaru Sani, said that with the declaration of a state of emergency on the sector, the e-Library would complement the effort of the government in repositioning the sector.

“It is a project that came at the right time. On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, we are thanking Chevron for the gesture, this will go a long way towards supporting the educational sector,” the commissioner said.