The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) Tuesday said it generated about N1.7 billion in Sokoto State from January 2017 till date.

Speaking in an interview in Sokoto, the Business Development Relations Officer of the company, Abubakar Ibrahim Hashim, stated that the amount was recorded in the state in the past eight months.

- Advertisement -

He explained that the company generates between N200 million and N220 million in the state monthly.

Hashim said that the residents consume energy worth between N500 million and N600 million monthly but pay N200 million to the company.

He, however, lamented that the major issue in terms of revenue generation, has to do with the inability of consumers to pay their electricity bill.