Oando Plc successfully held its 40th Annual General Meeting on Monday, 11th September, 2017 at the Ibom Hall in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, with the shareholders of the Company voting unanimously, expressing confidence in the management team, led by the Group Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu, and retaining the company’s Board of Directors.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, HRM Oba Michael A. Gbadebo, noted that the Company was going through a period of restructuring resulting from the prevailing global crisis in the oil and gas sector.

Oba Gbadebo added that despite the challenges, the Company was on course towards becoming Africa’s most respected oil and gas company.’’

He said, “As we pursue our vision to be the most respected African oil and gas company, we are experiencing a period of restructuring for sustained growth. We will continue on our aggressive reduction of debt to create a platform for long term profitability while driving growth via our dollar denominated upstream and downstream trading businesses. Cost reduction will remain key to us and we will ensure disciplined execution of our corporate initiatives towards achieving long term profitability and guaranteed returns for all shareholders.”

In their comments, the shareholders, who unanimously adopted the company’s 2016 audited report, raised concerns regarding the operations of the Company in the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors of the petroleum industry, as well as its finances and debt profile.

Tinubu responded to all the concerns raised to a resounding applause and chants of ‘’Progress, progress’’ by the hundreds of shareholders who attended the AGM.

He thanked the shareholders for their continued support of the Company in the challenging times and assured them that the management team will focus on sustaining the company’s profitability and ensuring returns to shareholders.

“As your management team we assure you that our main focus will continue to be geared towards sustaining your Company’s profitability and ensuring adequate return for you our esteemed shareholders. Our story has always been one of resilience, innovation and growth, and I assure you that we are fully committed towards positioning your Company towards sustained growth moving forward,” Tinubu said.

On the company’s debt profile, the Oando Group CEO noted that its facilities with banks had been restructured to medium term facilities, with the plan to pay the interest in the first few years and principal in the later years.

“Let me bring to your attention that the $900 million debt position we had in 2014 following the acquisition of ConocoPhilips has been substantially reduced by over $600 million in just under three years. Our current dollar liability stands at around $300 million,” Tinubu said.

Oando shareholders also voted to re-appoint Ernst & Young as the auditors of the company, while Dr. Joseph Asaolu, Mr. Olusegun Oguntoye and Mr. Edah Erinevere were elected to the audit committee of the company’s board.

Despite speculations of major disruptions dominating the AGM, nothing of the sort occurred. The AGM went smoothly without disruption, more importantly it was successfully concluded.

There was a 15 minute protest outside the venue however this was carried out by non-shareholders as all shareholders could have entered the venue to raise their legitimate concerns to management and the Board. Speculation is that the protestors were dubious characters who had been asked to disrupt the AGM. The protesting crowd dispersed after key shareholder representatives advised that if they had legitimate concerns that they officially write to the management of the Company expressing their concerns.