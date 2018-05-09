ExxonMobil affiliate, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation/Mobil Producing Nigeria Joint Venture, today announced plans to invest up to N13 billion (US$43 million) in three community health, economic empowerment and education projects in Akwa Ibom State in the next 18 months. These investments amount to one of the largest community investments by any company in Nigeria.

The three projects include a technical skills centre in Ikot Akata, a trauma centre at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital and an engineering complex at the University of Uyo.

“These investments will provide long-term health, education and economic benefits to many in our communities,” said Paul McGrath, chairman and managing director of Mobil Producing Nigeria.

“We continue to work closely with the government of the Akwa Ibom State as part of our commitment to communities where we operate and helping to improve quality of life,” he added.

The technical skills centre will consist of a three-block training complex for critical skills required in oil and gas careers, such as pipeline fabrication, welding, electrical works, chemical lab works, civil works and engineering design. The centre is expected to train more than one hundred students annually.

The trauma centre, which is to be housed in a two-floor medical complex, will help reduce mortality rates in major medical emergencies. The centre will include a resuscitation and burns room; a theatre suite; a helipad; ambulance bay and triage area; high dependency and radiology units; mini labs; wards; pharmacy; administrative offices; library; and doctor, call and seminar rooms.

The engineering complex, which will be equipped with generators and independent water supply, will feature two floors of workshops, laboratories, a lecture theatre, conference rooms and faculty offices. It is expected to serve about 2,000 students, mostly from Akwa Ibom State.