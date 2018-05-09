The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in Ogun State, on Wednesday, sealed 10 gas plants and retail outlets in the state for illegal and hazardous operations.

DPR operatives, who embarked on safety compliance inspection, sealed the plants in Mowe, Makogi and Magboro areas in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of the state.

Briefing journalists after the inspection, the Operation Controller of DPR in the state, Muinat Bello-Zagi, said the department sealed the outlets because they were either too close to residential buildings or sited under high tension wires.

She added that most of the gas outlets did not have the necessary approval to operate and reiterated the commitment of DPR in ensuring safety of lives and property against any fire incidence or eventuality.

She said, “We are doing this because they were sited without the necessary approval from our office.

“One of the rules under the DPR stipulations is that gas outlets should not be sited under high tensions but look at where we are now, you will see that we have lots of wires under it.

“There was a shop that did not have ventilation and the way gas cylinders were stacked was dangerous, so we have to seal up this place because this constitute safety hazard.

“These people do not have prerequisite approvals from the appropriate quarters.

“There should, at least, be a 50ft distance between a gas plant and a residential building, but this is not the case here”.

The Operation Controller, however, warned LPG operators to desist from constituting unsafe and hazardous acts, maintaining the department will continue to seal and sanction erring operators.

“At DPR, we are committed to the mandate that is given us, we want everybody that goes into oil and gas installations to return home safe,” she stated.