The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has said that it would distribute 20,000 units of home solar system to various communities yet to be connected to the national grid across Nigeria.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Chiedu Joseph Ugbo, said this while speaking with journalists after his team visited Governor Abubakar Atiku Badugu, on Monday.

Ugbo also noted that NDPHC had been producing over 3,000 megawatts constant power supply since its inception.

According to him, “We are strategically located near gas pipe lines to have constant gas supply. We have ten power plants, eight are functioning well while two of them yet to be installed and function.

“These ten plants have the capacity to produce 5,000 megawatts. Already, we have been supplying over 3,000 megawatts constant power supply.

“We are also deploying 20,000 units of home solar system to be distributed to community that lack electricity “.

Ogbu disclosed that they were in Kebbi State to informed Governor Bagudu, who is a board member of the company ,representing Northwest geopolitical zone about their activities since inception of the company.

He added that state governments had 45 percentage shares in the company while Federal Government has 53 percent before the introduction of Ecological funds was added making the state governments to have largest shares in the company.

Earlier, Governor Bagudu told the team that provision of power supply to all parts of Kebbi State remaineda priority of his administration.

Governor Bagudu also said that his administration had invested heavily in improving electricity supply to the state capital, Birnin-Kebbi, Bunza headquarters of Bunza Local Government Area of the state, which had made it possible for these places and its environments to be having regularly power supply.