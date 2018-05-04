The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has retrenched 500 workers in the offices of Abuja, Niger and Nasarawa.

The affected persons were served their sack letters between Tuesday and Thursday this week.

It was learnt that most of the affected staff were the casual staff who were engaged when the AEDC took over from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and some senior staff who were over 35 years of service.

A visit to the AEDC office in Niger State revealed that the sack was true as a lot of the affected staff were wearing long, mourning look as they were being consoled by those who were retained.

It was learnt that the management had promised to pay the entitlement of those affected soon.

The development was confirmed by the AEDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Ahmed Shekarau, who said the sack was to ensure transformation to take place in the organization.

He said that the management needed to replace redundant and uneducated staff in order for it to move forward adding that the number of those sacked is lower that what is being peddled but refused to state the actual number of staff affected.

“It is true that some staff of the Company have been disengaged as is normal in many organizations undergoing transformation worldwide.

“The current Management of AEDC Plc finds it necessary to replace employees due to deaths, deficiencies in relevant skills, lack of dedication to the Company’s customer service charter, among other factors.

“Contrary to speculations, the number of those affected is far lower than what is being peddled. However, in the fullness of time, we will issue a press statement confirming the actual number of people affected”.