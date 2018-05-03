The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has completed the installation of five new power transformers in Bida Substations, Niger, Enugu and Kaduna States.

The transformers include a 60MVA transformer at Bida Substation, another 60MVA in Suleija Substation both in Niger State; 2X60MVA at New Haven Substation in Enugu State and 60MVA in Zaria Substation in Kaduna State.

TCN has also completed the upgrading of a 45MVA power transformer to 60MVA in Suleja Substation, Niger State within the period..

In a statement signed by General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, TCN said: “With the additional power transformers in TCN’s substations, power supply rationing recently experienced by customers of Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company around Odogunyon and Ikorodu as well as customers of Enugu Distribution Company around Enugu, Nkanu and Aninri will be a thing of the past.

“These areas will experience improved power supply. Also, electricity supply to customers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company around Suleja, Zaria and Bida will also experience improved power supply.”

The company solicited the understanding of the people of Kaduna as the re-conducting of the Mando to Power Station 132kV transmission line is affecting power supply to some parts of Kaduna.