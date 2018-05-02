The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency, Hon. Oghene Egoh, has asked Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, to explain the exorbitant estimated billing system and refusal to provide pre-paid meters to residents of Satellite town and other riverine areas in Amuwo Odofin.

At an interactive session with Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, Riverine communities and residents of Satellite town in Amuwo Odofin, Oghene Egoh said his constituents had a genuine grievances, especially the riverine areas, such as Ibeshe, Ikaare, Ibasa, llashe that had been in darkness for over seven months.

He wondered how an area that attracted N3 million electricity billing per month, suddenly jumped up to N7.4 million within three months, while individual bills jumped from N2000 to N7000 and above without genuine reasons.

Hon. Oghene Egoh added that “it is important that EKEDC, riverine communities and residents of Satellite town deliberate the way forward to improve services and performances of EKEDC in affected communities.”

Responding, EKEDC, Head of Commercial, Mrs. Rike Amobo, noted that most of the issues complained were about estimated billing and having pre-paid meters installed for residents.