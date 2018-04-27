The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), says it has commenced the establishment of a 330,000 metric tonnes per day Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), plant, also known as cooking gas.

The Managing Director of the NPDC, Mr. Yusuf Matashi, disclosed that when completed, the cooking gas plant would account for 40 per cent of the country’s LPG’s demand by producing 1,000 trucks of the commodity daily.

He commended the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru and his management team for their support and for positioning the NPDC on the path of steady growth.

In his remarks, Baru, stated that the target of the corporation was to make the NPDC, its foremost upstream subsidiary, the number one exploration and production company in Nigeria.

Baru, who was speaking at 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the NPDC in Benin City, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the company.

“It’s encouraging and the company is on a growth path and its processes and procedures fully in line to ensure that it delivers on its mandate set by NNPC,” he said

He added that the NPDC production level was significantly growing and would soon hit the 500,000 barrel per day (b/d) target from its current 230,000b/d, which would almost place it at par with the highest producers in the country.

The Corporation further said the NPDC, established in 1988, company began its operations from the Oredo field and as of today, among the top four Exploration & Production companies as well as the largest supplier of domestic gas to industries in Nigeria.