The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Monday inaugurated 100 MVA transformer at Alimosho substation, Lagos to boost electricity supply to residents within Ikeja Disco.

Mr Usman Mohammed, the Managing Director of TCN, while inaugurating the project, said the company was not just concerned in increasing the quantum of power, but also the quality of electricity being supplied.

Mohammed said that the upgrading of 1X30MVA with 1x100MVA transformer at Alimosho 132/33KV transmission substation had raised the station output capacity from 160 MVA to 230 MVA.

“With this development, TCN has not only established adequate Transformer capacity to serve these parts of Lagos but has also provided the necessary redundancy in line with the requirements of N-1 reliability criterion at Alimosho transmission substations at present.

“In addition, two projects under the transmission rehabilitation and expansion programme will intervene in Lagos and environs.

“The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project (NETAP) will significantly upgrade the following substations; Ijora, Lekki, Alagbon, Alausa, Maryland, Otta, Egbin, Omowu Odofun, Itire and Akoka.

“Similarly, the preparation for the Lagos Ogun Transmission Project financed by JICA has reached advanced stage.

“The project will build transmission lines and substations in Likosi, Arigbajo, Badagry, New Agbara, Mountain of Fire and Redeem among others,’’ he said.

According to Mohammed, all the projects that TCN is implementing in Lagos and Ogun are consistent with both states policies on power development.

He said that TCN would appreciate the support of the two states in resolving disputes over land where substations had been built.

Mohammed said that the ongoing project was part of the World Bank 300 million dollars on International Development Association credit to support the rehabilitation and upgrade of Nigeria’s electricity transmission substations and lines.

He said that the project was part of the Federal Government’s power sector recovery programme to boost electricity generation and distribution system.

The managing director noted that the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project would help to address key bottlenecks in the transmission network and improve access to affordable and reliable electricity service to Nigerians.

The TCN boss said that the company had secured close to two billion dollars for the rehabilitation of National Grid infrastructure and expansion of its transmission capacities up to 20,000 megawatts target within the next three years.

He, however, lauded Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing under whose leadership, TCN was transformed from the weakest to the strongest in the NEI value chain.

“I wish to use this occasion to call on the distribution companies to invest in their network so that the massive investment by TCN and generation companies can lead to economic growth and development of Nigeria.’’

According to him, with the replacement of 1X30MVA with 1X100MVA, 132/33kV transformers at Alimosho 132/33KV substation, the communities under the network of Ikeja DISCO are expected to experience remarkable improvement in power supply.

“This would increase supply to Gowon and Shagari Estates, New Ipaja, Ayobo, Abule Egba, Ekoro, Ajasa Command, Okunola, Idimu Road, Olorun Adaba, Shasha, Sanyos Layout, Akowonjo, Orile-Agege, Arigbanla, Dopemu, Tower Alumium, Oko Oba and Oki areas.’’