The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says its downstream subsidiary, NNPC Retail Limited, has introduced stricter measures to scrutinise and supervise the operations of its mega and affiliate retail outlets across the country.

The Corporation disclosed this in statement signed by its spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, on Thursday in Abuja.

It disclosed that the new measures would optimize operational efficiency in the delivery of petroleum and allied products to customers in Nigeria.

“The target was to ensure that lessons garnered from the recent fuel availability challenge are imputed into the fuel supply and distribution matrix for greater efficiency and closer scrutiny of the operations of all our retail outlets to enforce stricter compliance with the rules of engagement for the good of consumers.” It said

The statement quoted Ughamadu to have said that the retail subsidiary was working assiduously to expand its footprints in Abuja and adjoining towns as recently directed by the Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru.

He further disclosed that the NNPC had amicably ended its lease agreement with the owners of the Super Mega Petrol station along the Abuja Airport Road.

He noted that with the cessation of the agreement which took effect from Sunday 15th April, 2018, NNPC Retail and the owners of the station are concluding the hand over process in line with the terms of the amicable pact.

While acknowledging the contribution of the station in providing products to teeming customers along the Airport Road during the trying period, Ughamadu assured motorists along the axis that seven other affiliate stations had been sufficiently mobilized to provide for their products consumption needs.