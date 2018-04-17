The management of Afam Power PLC, has been compelled to cut generation from 560 megawatts, MW to 250 MW as a result of distribution challenges.

The Managing Director of Afam Power PLC, Engineer Olumide Obafemi, who made the remarks on the sideline of ministerial press visit to Afam Power PLC, in Oyigbo Local Government area of Rivers State, regretted the company was generating power almost at loss due to the prevailing circumstances.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has raised alarm that the inability of the Distribution Companies, DISCOs, to take electricity to consumers would worsen liquidity crisis in the sector.

Both Afam Power Plc and TCN agreed that the electricity rejection by the DISCOs was responsible for stranded 2,000 megawatts of electricity awaiting evacuation.

However, Engr. Obademi, while calling on DISCOs to expand their distribution capacity, said: “To evaluate generated electricity, ordinarily in this our environment, we don’t have challenge. We have so many lines that go out. But you know that in the power industry we are in a team, a problem even in Sokoto State will affect us here. Presently from Afam here to Alaoji, we have more than enough lines.

“But I am not talking of DISCOs, they are not taking power. Electricity is not something you generate and keep. As you are generating it somebody must be consuming it.”

“DISCOs are not taking and that is why most of the time we are not generating as much as we want. On gas supply we don’t have problem. we have gas flow station behind us here.”

In his remarks, the General Manager, in charge of Transmission, from TCN, in the zone, Engr. S. Euyouko, said that: ”You know you can’t store electricity, as the GENCOs are generating power we are transmitting it but in a case where the Distribution Companies lacked the capacity to get the power to the consumers, it automatically became a waste.

“To be honest with you, I think on daily basis, like I have said, let me use Afam 6 as an example.”

“I said it has the capacity to generate over 500 megawatts, but each day you see them producing arbour 200mw, at most you se them producing at most 400mw.

“There is power to generate, but sometimes, the DISCOs will not pick the load. So these are some of the things that are affecting us. Like i have told you, electricity is not something you cannot be stored.

“As you are producing it, you are using it, so if they are not picking the load, in Osogbo in order not grand the machine to a halt yes, Osogbo will try to suppress load.

“Protecting the transmission line is the responsibility of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and we get them informed once there are attacks on the facilities by vandals. We report back to them always.”