The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), on Monday, introduced a bi-lingual internet-based smart bills payment system to reduce time-wasting of bills payment by its customers.

Mr Emeka Ezeh, EEDC’s Head of Communications, said in a statement in Enugu that the new internet-based bill payment known as “Energy Pay’’ was part of the company’s continuous drive toward the development of innovative solutions.

According to him, the option will enhance customers’ experience.

Ezeh said that the online payment portal, which had been integrated to EEDC website, would allow both prepaid and postpaid customers a fast, safe and convenient option to pay their electricity bills at no extra or additional cost.

“This payment option is an addition to complement other existing bill payment channels offered by EEDC, thereby making available to its customers a wide range of convenient payment options.

“The service is designed in both English and Igbo languages, and comes with some unique features.

“These features include SMS and email transaction notification, which is a confirmation of the transaction status to the customer via the phone number and email address supplied by the customer.

“Payment/transaction history, this enable customers view their payment history, with the ability to also resend failed/unprocessed transactions.

“Another interesting thing about this payment option is that it allows for multiple transactions.

“And it is also mobile friendly, that means that customers can conveniently initiate and perfect the transaction anywhere, on any applicable device, provided there is internet access,’’ he said.

Ezeh, however, advised customers to take advantage of Energy Pay as well as other bill payment options available to them in paying their electricity bills promptly for continued improved service.