The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) on Tuesday blamed the rejection of smart prepaid meters by some customers on ignorance.

Mr Emeka Eze, Head of Communication of EEDC, expressed the view at a forum organised by the company for its customers in Ekwulobia Business District in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area.

He said that using prepaid meter enables a customer to pay for the exact amount of energy consumed.

Eze said the EEDC issues prepaid meters free of charge to customers, urging them not to induce any staff to get it.

The spokesman said the process of installing such meters for customers was on top gear, assuring those that had applied would soon get theirs.

He said the company needs N70 billion to meter all its customers, promising a more robust service in electricity supply to those in its network.

Eze said the EEDC was determined to ensure value for the money the customers pay for electricity, urging those who receive bills to pay regularly.

Mr Eugene Nwankwo, a customer, said epileptic power supply was a major problem and they sometimes had to pay even when they were in total darkness.

Nwankwo called for a load shedding schedule, to enable communities and individuals on bulk and estimated billing to track supply.

Another customer, Mr Nwosu Nwosu from Oko, said officials of EEDC were demanding money from his community to install a transformer donated to them.

Nwosu thanked the distribution company for organising the forum and expressed hope that it would lead to a better relationship and service delivery.

In his comment, Mr Frank Ejiofor, who was the chairman of the occasion, said the forum was the first in 2018, and was geared toward serving EEDC customers better.

Ejiofor who is the Head of Security in the company, decried acts of vandalism on EEDC installation and attacks on its personnel, saying these impede progress.

Participants at the forum include community leaders, residents associations, the business community and other stakeholders.