Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Monday said the current outage in Ikoyi, Victoria Island and some areas in Lagos Island was caused by the breakdown of some facilities at the Alagbon Transmission injection sub-station.

EKEDC spokesman, Godwin Idemudia, said in Lagos that the fault had been located and the company’s technical team was already working hard to find a solution to it.

According to Idemudia, the Alagbon transmission injection sub-station was a major source of bulk power supply to the company from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

He said that the fault had put the company’s distribution injection sub-stations in Adetokunbo Ademola Way, Berkeley, Anifowose, Fowler and Idumagbo totally out of circuit.

“The areas affected by the outage include Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Park View Estate, Obalende, Idumagbo and other adjoining areas.

“We are therefore appealing to customers to bear with us, as we have gotten an assurance from the TCN that the fault on the facilities at Alagbon Transmission Station will be cleared and supply restored soon.

“EKEDC highly regrets any inconveniences caused by this outage,’’ Idemuda said in a statement.

There was power outage in parts of Lagos Island, Victoria Island, and Ikoyi since Friday.