The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, will be delivering the keynote address at this year’s Brand Innovation Light Up Nigeria Energy Conference themed “Repositioning The Energy Sector For Growth” which would hold on May 15th, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

According to the organisers, the conference will be chaired by the executive director and co-founder, Sahara Energy Group, Tonye Cole. The annual Brand Innovation Conference is organized by Brandzone Consulting LLC, a world class, globally affiliated organisation reputed for building and managing some of the best of Nigerian brands across diverse sectors including Oil and Gas, Banking, Automobile, Hospitality and Technology.

Other key industry thought leaders confirmed as Speakers at the upcoming conference include Mr Gabriel Ogbechie, Managing Director CEO, Rainoil Nigeria Limited, Mrs Nkechi Obi, Vice Chairperson, Techno Oil, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, Founder and CEO, Falcon Corporation, Engr. Dada Thomas, President, Nigeria Gas Association and Founder/CEO, Frontier oil Limited, Mr Yomi Awobokun, CEO, Enyo Retail Oil and Gas, and other Chief Executive Officers of highly reputable Energy, Oil and Gas companies in Nigeria including the International Operating Companies (IOC).

According to the convener, Chizor Malize, the Energy sector has a pivotal role to play in illuminating the nation Nigeria. According to her “besides exploration, production and distribution, new players have moved into other sub-sectors such as power generation, transmission and distribution, she said.

“These companies are obligated by regulation to increase generation of electricity to meet the energy needs of the various sectors of the economy. In addition, both the Liquefied Natural Gas and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas subsectors are rapidly growing with the continuous embrace of and new global laws promoting clean energy,’’ she said.