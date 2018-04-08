No fewer than 160 firms of professional estate surveyors and valuers participated in the bid to provide the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with valuation and land acquisition services.

This was disclosed by the Group General Manager (GGM), Supply Chain Management, Mr. Shehu Liman, during a public bid opening exercise conducted by the corporation in furtherance of its commitment to transparency in its procurement process.

The GGM who was represented by the General Manager, Supply Chain Management, Mrs. Sophia Mbakwe, stated that NNPC was desirous of engaging reputable and competent firms of estate surveyors and valuers that could provide unparalleled and exceptional valuation and land acquisition services to the Corporation in order to sustain its drive towards excellence in service delivery.

Speaking in similar vein, the General Manager, Group Administration Services (GAS), who was represented by the Deputy Manager, Valuation and Acquisition, Mr. Chuks Ogbunude, explained that the bid opening was in compliance with the Public Procurement Act.

He assured bidders of a level playing field to guarantee the emergence of the best firm.

Representatives of some of the bidding firms who witnessed the exercise expressed satisfaction, describing NNPC as a transparent company.