The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended the management of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the ongoing rehabilitation of moribund tank farm at Ejigbo Satellite depot.

Alhaji Ayo Alanamu, Chairman of the depots, made the commendations in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Alanamu said that the rehabilitation would boost petroleum distribution to marketers in the western zone.

He noted that marketers have begun massive loading of products to hinterland from the depot, even as the rehabilitation is still ongoing.

He said that the rehabilitation of all the moribund tanks in the South-West depots became necessary to address loading challenges encountered by marketers in Lagos.

According to him, the development is a huge boost to petroleum distribution across states in the region.

“One of the key focus of the present administration is to revamp all moribund and abandoned assets and put them back to work for the improvement of petroleum products supply and distribution.

“We commend the efforts of the NNPC under the leadership of Dr Maikanti Baru, the Group Managing Director, towards the rehabilitation of our depots,’’ Alanamu said.

He assured that his members would partner with NNPC to ensure the protection of the petroleum product pipelines to curb incessant vandalism.

The IPMAN boss also commended the corporation for intensifying efforts to address the shortage of petroleum product in the hinterland.

According to him, marketers in the zone have begun to receive a massive supply of products and that independent marketers have been loading to the hinterland with ease.

“The supply of petrol to depots has improved in the western zone and we appeal to NNPC to maintain the importation tempo.

“All depots in the western zone now sell the product at the government regulated price, compared to when petrol was sold above ex-depot prices.

“The Federal Government has set the pace for steady supply of petrol across the country and this is commendable.’’

He said this government’s determination informed the commitment of NNPC management to upgrade storage facilities across the country and to ensure products availability.

He said that the product availability in the depots would address the challenge of selling petroleum product above the pump price in some filling stations.

On Jan. 9, Alanamu claimed that only one out of nine installed storage tanks at the Ejigbo depot was working.