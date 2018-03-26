The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there will be a four-hour power outage in Itire and its environs of Lagos due to routine maintenance.

Ndidi Mbah, the spokesperson of TCN, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday.

The maintenance, which will lead to the power outage, is expected to be carried out on equipment at the Itire 132KV transmission sub-station in Lagos on Tuesday, March 27.

Mbah said the scheduled maintenance is necessary for the sub-station to maintain effective supply of electricity to the areas concerned.

According to the statement, the proposed maintenance would disrupt 34 megawatts of electricity supply to customers around Ago, Okota, Ilasamaja, Ijesha, Itire and their environs.

The statement read: “The planned outage will enable TCN engineers from the Akangba sub-regional office in Surulere to carry out routine maintenance work on all the equipment at its Itire transmission sub-station.

“The maintenance will also cover a 132KV insulated indoor switchyard for improved electricity supply to customers in the above-mentioned areas.

“TCN, therefore, appeals to customers that take supply from distribution load centres covering the areas mentioned above, to bear with it for four hours on Tuesday, March 27.

“The management of TCN apologises for the inconveniences that may result from the temporary disruption of supply to customers within the affected areas.

“TCN promises to continue upgrading and maintaining its equipment to serve Nigerians better, in line with the federal government’s strategy on incremental power supply to the people.”

However, a resident of an affected area said that there has been no electricity for over 36 hours.

Speaking on the development, Moyin Fasanmi, a resident of Aguda, Surulere, said it doesn’t happen often.

He said: “The light had relatively been good for the past few months, averaging about 14 hours daily.

“If there’s going to be a black out, there is probably something wrong with one or some of the power transmitting facilities which takes about 48 hours to be fixed.

“So, it will take a space of another 72 hours before I start to get more worried.”