The founder and chief executive officer of Aiteo Group, Benedict Peters, says he is not guilty of any wrongdoing.

Peters said this in relation to the court ruling that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission cannot declare a person wanted without first obtaining a court order or charging them with an offence.

Peters had accused EFCC of declaring him wanted on its website without following due process.

“This ruling is an important next step in the legal process to clear my name. I have not committed nor have I been charged with any crime,” he said in a statement.

“I am confident that I and the Aiteo Group will be exonerated of any and all wrongdoing by the courts in the coming weeks and months.

“Aiteo is one of the leading indigenous energy companies in Africa and employs more than 300 Nigerians.

“I look forward to once again focussing all my efforts on growing our business and supporting sports development in Nigeria and across Africa, such as the CAF Awards, the Nigerian national football team and the Federation Cup.”

In February, the Aiteo Group got an interlocutory injunction restraining the EFCC and Attorney General of the Federation from interfering or obstructing its business operations.

The injunction restrains both parties from embargoing or freezing Aiteo’s accounts or obstructing its activities in any way whatsoever.

It also prevents them from enforcing a restraint order awarded by the UK Crown Court on October 19, 2017.