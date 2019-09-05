<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says it decided to train journalists covering the power sector to give them better knowledge and equip them to perform effectively.

Mr Suleiman Abdulaziz, General Manager Transmission, Shiroro Region, made this known at the two-day training organised for journalists covering the power sector.

According to Abdulaziz, the training becomes necessary to equip journalists on what is happening in the sector.

“It is very important for journalists to know what they are reporting on,” he said.

He said that the Shiroro Power Plant was one of the important plants in the country as it supplies electricity to many parts of the country.

Abdulaziz said that it was TCN’s hope that at the end of the training, journalists would be able to report the sector effectively.

Earlier, Mr Emmanuel Umoh, Senior Manager, System Operation, National Control Centre, Shiroro, said that generation, transmission and distribution work together.

Umoh said the grid must be well managed at all the time for effective power supply to the country.

He said that the transmission company has enough capacity to supply power to the electricity distribution companies.

Mr Bisiriyu Salau, Assistant General Manager, Shiroro Substation, stressed the need to protect power equipment from vandals.

A representative of the Public Affairs Department of TCN, Mr Clement Ezeoliss, said that the training would give the journalists more knowledge to cover the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the journalists, Mr John Ofikhenua, thanked the management of TCN for the training.

He urged the TCN to make the training periodical so that journalists would learn more about the power sector.

Newsmen report that that other experts in the sector also spoke on different topics, while journalists were taken round the power plant to see how the power system works.