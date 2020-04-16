<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





South Africa’s rand fell early on Thursday, as concerns of a deep economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic rattled already shaky risk appetite.

At 0615 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7050 per dollar, 0.16% weaker than its previous close.

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday sub-Saharan Africa’s gross domestic product was on track to shrink this year by 1.6% – its worst performance on record – because of the combined effects of the coronavirus and plummeting oil and commodities prices.





In South Africa, the IMF projects the economy, already in recession, will shrink 5.8%.

That grim outlook added pressure to the rand, which was already reeling after the South African Reserve Bank slashed lending rates to their lowest ever. That weakened its attraction as a “carry trade” currency, which depends on repo rates remaining high.

The rand has dropped around 33% since the beginning of the year.

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond due in 2030 was up a single basis point at 10.600%.