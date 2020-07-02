South Africa’s current account balance swung to a surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of 2020 from a deficit of 1.3% of GDP in the previous three months, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The surplus was the first since the first quarter of 2003.
The trade balance showed a wider surplus of 208 billion rand ($12.27 billion) in January-March, more than double the 102.5 billion rand surplus in the previous three months.
