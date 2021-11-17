SMEDAN boss: We have engineered MSME to drive nation’s economy

The Director-General of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, Dikko Umaru Radda, has disclosed that the sector has become the bedrock for the development of the nation’s economy.

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer made the disclosure in Lokoja when he empowered 100 Scale operators at the Opening session of a capacity-building program for the Federation of Informal Workers Organization of Nigeria, FIWON.

He pointed out that the importance of MSMEs as pivotal to employment, economic and export growth In the country’s economy cannot be overstated.

The DG SMEDAN represented by Mrs Charity Ukwo Abah, SMEDAN Zonal Coordinator, North Central, said the capacity building workshop aims at imparting skills that would enable the SME operators in the State to cope with the current economic challenges.

The DG disclosed that the participants would after the capacity building workshop be able to navigate and manage their businesses amidst harsh economic challenges.

The DG also maintained that the essence of the workshop is to train the operators in proper bookkeeping, marketing and how to package their products to make them attractive to the end-users, described SMEs as contributing to the National GDP.

The DG stressed that in a challenging world of business, operators of SMEs require to constantly develop and update their capacity, urged the participants to key into the opportunities the capacity workshop would Present to the participants.

The DG noted that at the end of the capacity building workshop, aside from the skills, knowledge and certificate that would be acquired, Participants would be given the sum of N20000, to grow their businesses.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Comrade Mariam Usman Ibrahim, described SMEDAN as a major party of Piwom, expressed optimism that at the end of the capacity building, members would be enriched in skills and knowledge.

Comr. Mariam solicited the support of the Federal Government to come to the aid of members, described SMEDAN as the last hope of FIWON.

The State Coordinator described Finance as the major challenge of members in the State, called on the Federal Government through SMEDAN to come to the aid of FIWON, pointing out that the informal sector remains a major driver of the nation’s economy.

The FIWON State Chairperson expressed optimism that Participants would at the end of the capacity building workshop discover and improve on themselves using the skills that would be impacted, with a view to adding value to their businesses.

The various participants spoke on their expectations from the capacity building workshop, thanked SMEDAN for the opportunity, maintained that it could not have come at a better time than now.