The Plateau Government on Tuesday said that it generated N6.269 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) between January and June this year.

Mr Dashe Arlat, the Chairman, Plateau State Internal Revenue Service (PSIRS), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

Arlat commended his staff for their hard work, describing the half year collection as “very huge’’ and encouraging considering the economic situation of the country.

He said that revenue (N6.269billion) collected within the first half of the year was an increase from the N5.19 billion collected in the corresponding period of 2017.

The chairman expressed optimism that with the impressive feat achieved so far, “there is the tendency that we might be able to meet this year’s revenue target of N13 billion.’’

“Looking back at N5.19 billion we generated during the same period in 2017, we have an increase of about N1.07 billion this year, ’’ he said.

The revenue boss said that the N6.269 billion IGR garnered within the six months of the year was the highest ever in the history of the PSIRS.

He said that the feat was achieved following great improvements in collection of Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and levies and charges by the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the PSIRS.

According to him, while the MDAs were only able to generate N916, 877, 758.43, PSIRS generated N4, 636, 419, 193.22 out of the total collection of the state within the first half.

The chairman said that monthly analysis showed that May had the highest collection of N1.314 billion and was followed by January with N1. 272 billion, while the month of June recorded the lowest of N820 million.

He said that at the beginning of the year, the service set up a target of nothing less than a N1 billion as monthly IGR to strengthen and improve government’s provision of basic social amenities to the citizens of the state.

The PSIRS Chairman called on the general public, especially tax payers, to pay their taxes as at when due to enable the government meet up its responsibilities to the citizens.