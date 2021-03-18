



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that the only way to effectively address the massive infrastructural deficit that the country faces is by public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement in one form or the other.

Osinbajo stated this Thursday at the opening of a two-day retreat of the National Council on Privatization (NCP), which among other things, is to deliberate on the proposed amendment of the Public Enterprises (Privatization & Commercialization) Act 1999.

Citing statistics from the Nigerian Integrated Infrastructure Master plan (NIIMP) and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020, the VP noted that Nigeria will require at least $2.3 trillion over the next 30 years to bridge the gap.

According to him, ”The review of budgetary allocation for capital expenditure even over the past decade will show that government resources are completely insufficient for this purpose. While government can take either commercial or concessionary loans for infrastructure development, this is an additional burden on a usually considerably leveraged balance sheet.





”There is a large pool of investable funds from both local and international investors for the development and maintenance of infrastructure. But these are only accessible where there is a business case to be made for developing public infrastructure. So, for both institutional and individual investors, there is far more comfort with lending or with equity participation where a private sector entity partners with a public authority owner of the infrastructure.

“This way, the public partner can play its natural role of a regulator (regulation and policy), leaving business to the private sector whose reason for being is business. So, for investors, PPP presents the best of both worlds.”

While urging participants drawn from the private and public sectors at the retreat to remain focused on the objectives of the meeting, Osinbajo emphasised that developing a framework that will be attractive to investors should be topmost in their deliberations.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr Alex Okoh, said the current economic environment requires government to adopt innovative ways of attracting resources for infrastructure development.

He said an amendment of the BPE Act will among other things expand private sector participation in the Nigerian economy as well as attract more foreign capital to different sectors of the economy.