Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has stated that the emergence of the state as Nigeria’s top investment destination is a function of the implementation of sound economic policies, investments in security and infrastructure by the state government.

Governor Wike also stated that the support from critical stakeholders in the state, also played a key role in the emergence of the state as a preferred investment destination.

Addressing journalists after projects inspection, on Saturday, Governor Wike said the investment profile report published by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), that Rivers State has overtaken Lagos State as the country’s investment destination gladdens the hearts of the citizens.

His words, “We are happy that the investment profile report published by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) says Rivers State has overtaken Lagos State.

“This is not the work of one man. It is a collective effort. Both the State Government and other stakeholders worked hard to achieve this feat”.

Governor Wike said that the State Government fought insecurity and criminality to a standstill, thereby making the state safe for kinds of investors to bring their capital to the state.

He continued, “We fought insecurity across the state and reduced crime. If the state is not secure, investors will not come to the state.

“Our development of critical infrastructure, especially key roads, also created the right environment for investors to troop to the state. We are happy that investors are returning to the state”.

Commenting on the projects visited, Governor Wike informed that the Mile 1 Market would be completed in December.

He also expressed happiness with the quality of work done at the Judges’ Quarters, saying that the facility would be delivered as scheduled.

Speaking on the Osun State governorship election, Governor Wike said that he had no confidence in the Police, especially with their partisanship as displayed during the Port Harcourt State Constituency 3 by-election.

He said once the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducts the election in line with the extant laws, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious.