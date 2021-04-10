



The executive secretary of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Zacch Adedeji, has reiterated Nigeria’s determination to achieve self-sufficiency in sugar production through faithful implementation of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP).

Adedeji, who said Nigeria would continue to leverage on modern technology to revamp the sector and make it attractive to indigenous and foreign investors, hinted that the council is committed to building a commercially viable and globally competitive sugar industry.

Speaking at the sensitisation workshop organised for communities around the Nigeria Sugar Company (NISUCO) in Bacita, Edu LGA in Kwara State, as part of preparations for the handing/taking over of the company by the new owner, Mr Adedeji said life would soon return to the once bubbling Bacita community.

Represented by the director, Policy, Planning, Research and Statistics, Mr Hezekiah Kolawole, the NSDC boss pledged council’s readiness to provide policy and technical supports to the new operator to ensure immediate take off of the company.





Adedeji, who went down memory lane to recount NISUCO’s glorious past, which he said, earned Nigeria impressive accolades, especially within the continent, charged the new owners to map out actionable and implementable plans that would yield results and surpass the targets it has set for itself.

The sensitisation workshop, according to the executive secretary, was convened to bring critical stakeholders together to enable them deliberate on mutually beneficial issues, address grey areas and fashion out ways of building and sustaining harmonious relationship before activities commence fully at the sugar estate.

In his remarks at the event, the Etsu Tsaragi, HRH Alhaji Aliyu Abdullah, said communities within and around Bacita are set to receive the new owners of NISUCO, noting that the Tsaragi emirate would assist and provide a conducive environment that would guarantee hitch-free operations.

“We are once again happy and delighted to have the new owners of this sugar company in our domain today. This is a day we’ve so longed to see. We thank almighty Allah for answering our prayers. My people are willing and ready to work with you people,” he said.

The event also featured remarks by leaders of various interest groups, as well as representatives of traditional, community and faith-based organisations operating in the area.