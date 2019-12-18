<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s consumer price index, which measures inflation, recorded the highest level in November since July 2018 when it rose to 11.85 percent from 11.61 percent in October 2019, the nation’s statistical agency, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said on Tuesday.

The rising trend in annual inflation was on the back of the sustained increase in annual food inflation. This was further lifted by the gentle upturn in core inflation rate which albeit remained in single-digit.

“The consumer price index, which measures inflation, increased by 11.85 percent (year-on-year) in November 2019. This is 0.24 percent points higher than the rate recorded in October 2019 (11.61) percent,” the NBS said.

It said the composite food index rose by 14.48 percent in November, compared to 14.09 percent in October.

“This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread, cereals, oils and fats, meat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, and fish. On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.25 percent in November 2019, down by 0.08 percent points from 1.33 percent recorded in October 2019,” the bureau added.

Food inflation, a closely watched component of the inflation index, rose by 14.48 percent in the month under review compared to 14.09 percent in October 2019.

The bureau noted that the rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread, cereals, oils, and fats, meat, potatoes, yam and other tubers, and fish.

On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.25 percent in November 2019, down by 0.08% points from 1.33 percent recorded in October 2019.

Core inflation, which proxies all items less farm produce, rose to 8.99 percent in November 2019 as against 8.88 percent in the previous month.

On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation sub-index in November increased by 0.79 percent points.

Details provided by the bureau showed that the highest increase in prices was recorded in items such as cleaning, repair, and hire of clothing, hospital services, hairdressing salons, and personal grooming establishment and glassware.

Other items include tableware and household utensils, vehicle spare parts, repair and hire of footwear, shoes and other footwear, clothing materials, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories, medical services and passenger transport by air.

The latest inflation data for states disclosed that Kebbi, Ekiti, Niger, Gombe, Plateau, Adamawa, Kano, Ogun, Borno and Abuja were worst hit, recording the highest spikes in inflation rates.

In October inflation report, Oyo, Osun, Lagos, and Ogun were the worst hit. The states are closest to the border towns, so they were feeling the full weight of the negative effect of the border closure.

Although Ogun State, which is one of the closest to the border towns, has continued to feel the full weight of the border closure in the country, the spike in inflation rates recorded in the northern region may not be totally attributable to the border closure.

However, as Nigerians continue to grapple with the effects of the border closure, the fast-approaching Christmas holiday is also piling pressure on the prices of essential goods and services. Nigerians typically spend the most towards the end of the year, particularly on household items such as food, fashion, and gift items.

Nigerians continue to experience a spike in the prices of goods and services, particularly food items, since the border closure commenced.

Analysts at Cordros Capital said the increase in the inflation rate was in line with their expectations for continued food price pressure.

“The dual impact of the sustained border closure and festive season-induced demand took a toll on food prices, as food inflation surged by 0.39 percent to 14.48 percent year-on-year.

“The increase stemmed from farm produce (+36bps), processed food (+101bps) and imported food (+4bps). However, the initial reaction from the border closure seems to be fading, as food prices, on a month-on-month basis, dipped marginally by 0.08 percent.

“In our inflation note from last month, we argued that the impact of a low base from the corresponding period in the prior year would pressure core inflation. True to our prognosis, core inflation expanded by 0.12 percent to 8.99 percent year (y/y) – highest in seven months – with pressure emanating primarily from energy inflation (+44bps).

“In our view, the pressured energy price was due to a sharp jump in AGO (diesel) prices (+2.52% y/y). Similarly, to the yearly movement, month-on-month core inflation increased marginally by 0.05 percent, reflecting pressure from higher average PMS (+1.03% m/m) prices,” they added.

Analysts at Cowry Research, said: “We expect the rise in annual inflation rate to be sustained in December as food prices increase amid year-end festive season; however, we should see it moderate m-o-m in January 2020 amid likely slowdown in spending activities as businesses resume.”