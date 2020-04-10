<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance, has been appointed as a member of an external advisory group of Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

Okonjo-Iweala was recently announced as a member of South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Georgieva said the group will meet a few times a year to provide perspectives on key developments and policy issues.

“Even before the spread of COVID-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues,” Georgieva said.

“To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund.

“Toward this end, I am proud that an exceptional and diverse group of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience has agreed to serve on my External Advisory Group. Today we had a dynamic discussion to gain their insights, and to receive informal reactions to our ideas and approaches.”





Members of the group were listed as:

* Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former finance minister of Nigeria

* Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister of Singapore and chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore

* Kristin Forbes, professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology

* Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia

* Mark Malloch Brown, former United Nations deputy secretary-general

* Feike Sijbesima, honorary chair, DSM and former CEO, Royal DSM

* Raghuram Rajan, professor at University of Chicago

* Ana Botín, group executive chairman of Santander

* Carmen Reinhart, professor at Harvard University

* Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz

* Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments

* Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, chair of ActionAid International