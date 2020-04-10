Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former minister of finance, has been appointed as a member of an external advisory group of Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund.
Okonjo-Iweala was recently announced as a member of South Africa’s presidential economic advisory council.
In a statement announcing the appointment, Georgieva said the group will meet a few times a year to provide perspectives on key developments and policy issues.
“Even before the spread of COVID-19 and the dramatic health, economic, and financial disruptions it has brought, IMF members confronted a rapidly evolving world and complex policy issues,” Georgieva said.
“To serve our membership well in this context, we need top-notch input and expertise from the widest range of sources, inside and outside the Fund.
“Toward this end, I am proud that an exceptional and diverse group of eminent individuals with high-level policy, market, and private sector experience has agreed to serve on my External Advisory Group. Today we had a dynamic discussion to gain their insights, and to receive informal reactions to our ideas and approaches.”
Members of the group were listed as:
* Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former finance minister of Nigeria
* Tharman Shanmugaratnam, senior minister of Singapore and chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore
* Kristin Forbes, professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology
* Kevin Rudd, former prime minister of Australia
* Mark Malloch Brown, former United Nations deputy secretary-general
* Feike Sijbesima, honorary chair, DSM and former CEO, Royal DSM
* Raghuram Rajan, professor at University of Chicago
* Ana Botín, group executive chairman of Santander
* Carmen Reinhart, professor at Harvard University
* Mohamed A. El-Erian, chief economic adviser of Allianz
* Scott Minerd, chief investment officer of Guggenheim Investments
* Nyaradzayi Gumbonzvanda, chair of ActionAid International