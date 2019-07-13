<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has confirmed that dialogue in national transformation at this year’s economic summit will focus on job creation, youth empowerment and entrepreneurship.

10 youths with outstanding business ideas with benefit of national interest will have the opportunity to get start-up grants at the 25th national economic summit slated for October 7 and 8 in Abuja.

NESG Chief Executive Officer, Laoye Jaiyeola, confirmed further that resource speakers from United Kingdom and China have been confirmed for the two-day summit.

Speaking at the official launch of NESG New Brand Identity in Lagos, Jaiyeola said this year’s annual summit with the theme: ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting Gears’ will focus on 2050 population prediction and the place of youths in the economy.

Jaiyeola said: “The theme for this year’s summit became imperative to set a new agenda for Nigeria as we usher in the next industrial revolution and mark a critical strategic shift to a competitive private sector economy by 2050.

“Nigeria has the largest population in Africa, and it is growing at 3.2% a year. The U.S. Census Bureau says that at that rate, there will be an estimated 402 million people in Nigeria in 2050. If at this stage we have not economically benchmarked standard of living and economic prosperity as a nation what will happen when the population doubles?”

According to Chairman, NESG, Asue Ighodalo, the new brand identity is significant and a pathway to exciting new course that reflects renowned growth of economic prosperity for Nigeria at the global space with both public and private sector focus.

He said: “This new brand identity is an exciting change for the NESG. It represents our evolution from being the ad-hoc platform founded by top private sector players in the early 1990s.