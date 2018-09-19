The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says average price of some selected food items in the country increased in August.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Selected Food Price Watch’’ (August 2018) report released in Abuja on Wednesday.

It said the average price of one dozen of medium sized Agric eggs increased from N474.13 to N471.75 in July.

The bureau said price of a dozen of medium sized egg decreased year-on-year by -2.28per cent and increased month-on-month by 0.50per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium sized Agric egg decreased year-on-year by -2.62per cent and increased month-on-month by 1.39per cent to N41.79 in August from N41.22 in July.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato decreased year-on-year by -21.94per cent and increased month-on-month by 0.11per cent to N336.65 in August from N336.29 in July.

It also said average price of one kilogramme of imported high quality rice decreased year-on-year by -2.43per cent and increased month-on-month by 1.14per cent to N375.02 in August from N370.79 in July.

“Similarly, the average price of one kilogramme of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -14.68per cent and month-on-month by 4.32per cent to N292.97 in August from N280.83 in July.