The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says average price of some selected food items in the country decreased in September.

The bureau disclosed this in its “Selected Food Price Watch’’ (September 2018) report released in Abuja.

It said the average price of one dozen of medium sized Agric eggs decreased from N474.13 in August to N472.73 in September.

The bureau said price of a dozen of medium sized egg decreased year-on-year by -3.00 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -0.3 per cent in the period under review.

It said the average price of a piece of medium sized Agric egg decreased year-on-year by -9.9 per cent and decreased month-on-month by 1.5 per cent to N41.17 in September from N41.79 in August.

According to the report, the average price of one kilogramme of tomato decreased year-on-year by -1.8 per cent and increased month-on-month by 4.3 per cent to N328.26 in September from N336.65 in August.

It also said average price of one kilogramme of imported high quality rice decreased year-on-year by 6.7 per cent and decreased month-on-month by 1.0 per cent to N371.32 in September from N375.02 in August.

“Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber increased year-on-year by 8.0 per cent and decreased month-on-month by 4.3per cent to N280.28 in September from N292.97 in August.