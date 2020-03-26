Namibia’s economy contracted by 1.1% in 2019 compared to growth of 0.7 percent in 2018, as the worst drought in a century took its toll, the central bank said on Thursday.
The contraction was mainly due to its primary industries, which declined by 7.8% in 2019 compared with an increase of 8.5% in 2018, preliminary national accounts figures released by the statistics office showed.
